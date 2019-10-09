Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region side CIWU have ‘‘fired’’ their coach, Kudzayi Mhandire although both parties claim the divorce was amicable.

His assistant Morris Mukwiti has since taken over the reins. Mhandire began his journey with CIWU in 2017 when he guided them to a second place finish in the Division Two league. They got automatic qualification into Division One League and finished seventh in their maiden season.

CIWU started this year’s campaign on a positive note and were top of the table at some point in the season.

As the season progressed they had a dip in form but have managed to stay in the top half of the table.

“A new challenge will do well for me just like when I moved from FBC Falcons to CIWU but l am still considering my options to start a new project or to go up the ladder.

“After coming in at CIWU I assembled a team that same year that I thought was not Division Three material, so I convinced the then executive and director to acquire a Division Two slot and indeed they concurred and we competed in Division Two.

“In that same year, we got automatic qualification to Division One,” said Mhandire.

He leaves the club on position five with 33 points.