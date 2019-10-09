Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

Preparations for the annual Masvingo Music and Arts Awards (MMAA) slated for Charles Austin Theatre on October 25 have begun.

Event organiser, Phineas Masekesa said potential sponsors have already committed to fund the event which is in its sixth edition.

A judging panel comprising people from the arts fraternity has been formed and is already in the process of coming up with nominees for the 10 categories. The nominees will be unveiled on Friday. The categories are Young Artiste of the Year, Improved Artiste of the Year, Best Artiste of the Year, Best Gospel Artiste, Young Gospel Artiste, Producer of the Year, Promoter of the Year, Best Poet, Best Theatre Production and Best Film Artiste of The Year. Masekesa said the awards ceremony which was previously Masvingo Music Awards has been rebranded to Masvingo Music and Art Awards as it now covers all art forms.

“Preparations for the awards ceremony are on course with a number of activities lined up for the day. We’ll have a comedy slot with the nominees also set to provide entertainment,” he said.

He said Masvingo has a lot of talent which needs to be acknowledged through such events.

“Masvingo is laden with rare artistic talent which will be showcased on the day. It is refreshing to note that our artistes have raised the province’s flag at both national and international level,” Masekesa said. Traditional sponsors that include Mudekunye Businesses and Econet Wireless, Masekesa said, have already contributed towards the hosting of the event while a number of companies have pledged support. “It’s promising to be a great night and we urge people to come smartly dressed as there’ll be a prize for the best dressed person,” he said. Last year, afro-pop artiste Garry Mapanzure won the top singer award. – @walterbmswazie2