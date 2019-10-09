Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City could go level on points with inactive Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League leaders Talen Vision, should the former Premiership side beat army side Motomoto in Hwange on Saturday.

City trail the table toppers, Vision, who have amassed 52 points from 23 games, by three points with a game in hand. Vision are on a bye this weekend.

Hosts Motomoto can be party spoilers for City. The army side stung Makomo 2-1 a fortnight ago, as they recovered from an embarrassing 13-0 away defeat to Vision.

City coach Try Ncube, oozing with confidence following last weekend’s 1-0 win against Vision, said his charges understand the catch-up game they are playing.

“Like I said after our win against Vision, the championship race has suddenly opened, which is good for the competition. I think they are still at an advantage because we haven’t played the game in hand and they are leading with a bigger margin of goal difference. We’re playing catch up which requires us to have maximum concentration. We have to work hard, grind results and hope for some luck along the way,” said Ncube.

City boast of a number of seasoned players who include former national team defender Zephaniah Ngodzo, attacking midfielder Chris Samakweri, former Young Warriors striker Mgcini Sibanda and forward Darryl Nyandoro.

While focus will be on the Motomoto-City match, the bottom two sides, Mosi Rovers anchoring the table with 17 points from 22 games, and Toronto on 18 points from 21 outings will play two games, hoping to get out of the relegation hell-hole.

Mosi Rovers, who registered a morale-boosting 1-0 away win against Indlovu Iyanyathela, are at home to Bosso 90 on Saturday, before playing host to Toronto in a bottom of the table clash on Sunday. Both games will be played at Victoria Falls’ Chinotimba Stadium.

Toronto take on third placed ZPC Hwange on Saturday.

Fixtures

Saturday: Arenel Movers v Indlovu Iyanyathela (Crescent, 3PM), ZPC Hwange v Toronto (Ingagula, 12PM), Motomoto v Bulawayo City (Mpumalanga, 3PM), Mainline v CIWU (Dingumuzi, 3PM), Ajax v Makomo (Crescent, 12PM), Binga Pirates v Casmyn (Binga, 3PM), Mosi Rovers v Bosso 90 (Chinotimba, 3PM)

Sunday: Mosi Rovers v Toronto (Chinotimba, 3PM) -ZililoR