Whilst Econet’s track record of spamming users when they have a new service is pretty excellent or lacklustre (depending on which side of the fence you’re on) they’ve clearly outdone themselves when it comes to Sasai.

Users have been complaining of receiving as many as 6 messages in one minute notifying them of their friends who have joined Sasai.

In fact, it’s so bad the telecoms regulator has intervened and publicly announced that they will be engaging Econet over their behaviour;

We have taken note of the numerous complaints and views from consumers on the continuous receipt of the SASAI SMS. We are engaging the service provider and will communicate further developments. — Potraz (@Potraz_zw) October 9, 2019

We have taken note of the numerous complaints and views from consumers on the continuous receipt of the SASAI SMS. We are engaging the service provider and will communicate further developments. POTRAZ statement on Sasai spam

There is a reason why you never get Facebook texts to promote Instagram or Whatsapp or visa-verser. Regulation. Ur data is sacrosanct. What @CassavaSmartech (Econet) is doing by spamming us is a breach of our rights. Microsoft had to break up to stop abusing monopoly. pic.twitter.com/uXhefL4lsO — Kuda Musasiwa (@begottensun) October 9, 2019

The regulator has had to intervene because it’s gotten out of hand and whilst this is great for making people aware that Sasai exists, the disregard for privacy -maybe I don’t want my friends to know, I’ve joined Sasai- and Cassava’s belief that anyone would want that many messages are quite alarming. That everyone (or maybe one person overruled) within Cassava agreed that this is a great idea is quite worrying and reflects pretty badly on the organisation.

Also read, Econet Subscribers Tired Of Sasai Spam Messages