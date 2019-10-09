Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe-South Africa (Zim-SA) Forum, a grouping of Zimbabweans in the diaspora, has changed its name to Zim-SA Chamber of Commerce under a new thrust aimed at uniting progressive minds towards assisting the country in luring investment and promoting trade with the global community.

Although the organisation was initially focused on contributing towards general national development and poverty eradication in its five years of existence, its president, Mr Anele Ndlovu, said members and their partners have stressed the need to review the thrust with a bias on promoting business growth at home and exports.

“We are excited to introduce our new name and logo. We aim to unite the diaspora community, and promote economic activity and investment between Zimbabwe and South Africa, and globally,” he told Business Chronicle.

“We have had the privilege to host presidents, ministers, ambassadors and renowned business people from around the world.

“We also have travelled many countries promoting Zimbabwe, and the country’s openness for business.”

Mr Ndlovu paid tribute to the Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa and President Mnangagwa’s government for supporting their organisation and was hopeful that such partnership would continue to benefit the country and enhance its economic relations with the rest of the world.

“We admit that a lot has changed, the world has evolved, and the needs of the people and Zimbabwe have changed. It’s more economy, investment, creation of employment and growth. As from now on, our work will be more focused on socio-economic issues, investment, and the 4th Industrial Revolution,” he said.

“We will work to fiercely promote investment between South Africa and Zimbabwe. We also seek to create an environment where trade is well balanced between South Africa and Zimbabwe. Above all, we seek to engage Government on issues that will help ease of doing business, and investment and attract good economic activity through proper, designated channels.”

Mr Ndlovu said the Zim-SA Chamber of Commerce would also engage the South African government on issues of cohesion and mutual economic benefit with Zimbabwe as the two states share a lot of interests.

“Thus, we shall propose solutions that could bring peace among our people. Our shift in name is motivated by the fact that Zimbabwe and South Africa can actually trade in a sustainable and balanced way to benefit citizens of both countries,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said Zimbabwe has the potential of becoming the gateway and vehicle for international investment in the region.

As such, he said the diaspora community remains a key stakeholder given its potential of investing and bringing growth to the country.

“They (diaspora) are our first point of call when it comes to investment and promotion of brand/ proudly Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu also said Zim-SA Chamber of Commerce was part of the regional voices calling for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West, as they were frustrating economic progress.

“We have to evolve, we have to join the movement of citizen’s echoing voices against sanctions. In solidarity with Government, we have to unite, promote our country and engage the world on matters of investing in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Our country depends on us as citizens. Our future generations depend on what we do now. Let us all do what is good for our country. Let’s unite for the greater good of Zimbabwe.”