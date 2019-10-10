Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

IN what should be a reminder that sport was originally meant for entertainment before it was commercialised, karatekas are not financially rewarded for their exploits but the satisfaction of being victorious is enough for them.

According to a renowned karateka in the country, the fear of killing an opponent during a competition was the major reason for the sport not to financially reward winners.

This past weekend, former Zimbabwe Sportsperson of the Year Samson Muripo conquered the world at the Sixth World Kyokushin Karate Championship in Moscow, Russia.

“Karate traditionally doesn’t have prize money because they try not to encourage people to ‘kill’ each other for money,” said the karateka adding that sheer passion and discipline is what gives them the zeal to compete.

“Mere passion for the sport, the drive to want to be better every day in training and in life is what oils us.”

This is in sharp contrast to the sport of boxing where a number of athletes have lost their lives in the ring or as a result of injuries sustained during boxing matches, partly due to the huge amounts of money that are thrown around by sponsors.

Below is a list, coutesy of: innov8tiv.com, of some of the boxers that have died as a result of the sport.

Frankey Campbell

Frankey was an Italian-American heavyweight boxer. This famous boxer died in the ring during his fight with Max Baer in 1930.

Choi Yo-sam

This Korean boxer died as a result of his fight with Heri Amol in 2008. He got a brain injury during the match. But the most interesting part is that Choi won the fight. He had to go through a brain surgery after the match. Unfortunately, Choi died during the surgery.

Brad Rone

Brad Rone died in the ring in a boxing match in 2003 Brad Rone. Billy punched Brad several times and most of the punches were on the stomach. For a few seconds, Brad walked confused and then collapsed. He died almost instantly.

Martin Sanchez

Mexican boxer Martin Sanchez was severely injured after his fight with Rustam Nugaev. Martin, who was famously known as “The Fireman” had to go through a surgery after which he was on ventilation. Unfortunately, he couldn’t make it and died due to the injuries.

Becky Zerlentes

Female boxer Becky Zerlentes died in the ring after she was knocked out by Heather Schmitz. Becky fell in the ring and never woke up. She was the first female boxer to die in the ring.

Daniel Aguillon

Mexican boxer Daniel Aguillon died after he went into a coma following his fight with Alejandro Sanabria in 2008. He stayed in the hospital for five days before expiring to eternity.

Pedro Alcazar

Famous boxer Pedro Alcazar died after his famous victory at WBO Super flyweight championship. After the fight, a detailed medical check-up was done after which Pedro was set to fly to his home in Panama. But he was found dead in his hotel room. The cause of his death was the injuries he received during the fight.

Leavander Johnson

Leavander Johnson collapsed and died in his dressing room after his fight with Jesus Chavez in 2005. Leavander was knocked out in the match and the referee had to end the fight after Jesus Chavez kept punching Leavander.

Benjamin Flores

Benjamin Flores died in the ring fighting with Al Seeger. Flores was taken to the hospital in a stretcher from the ring but the efforts to save his life were not fruitful.