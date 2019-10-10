Up and coming England-based Malawian youthful gospel artist Sharon Tembo after the success of her “aStepFWD” UK Christian chart-topping debut (2015) single “Running”, and a long-anticipated wait, she returns with a brand new single titled “Restoration”.

Restoration the newie from Sharon Tembo Sharon Tembo: The track inspired by Psalm 51

Sharon released the single which is available to buy, stream or download on all major online music platforms.

The song was produced by Oliver Sekunda of Beat-Street Studio in Leeds, UK.

The inspirational track is a “modern day Psalm inspired by Psalm 51”, says Sharon who wrote the song in a season of personally experiencing the restoration of God in her own life; and hopes that the song would spark the restoration of God in the lives of those who hear it too.

As well as carrying a powerful message, the track is brought together wonderfully by the impeccable musicianship of Mark Walker who covered all the bases, instrumentally in the

song. In there you’ll hear a mixture of textures inspired by different genres – from melodic synths to trap beats and silky harmonies to majestic keys; giving groovy yet mellow sound.

Sharon has an upcoming show this weekend in Bolton, Greater Manchester – on Sunday 6th October. Tickets available here.

The gospel singer-songwriter and recording artist, who is based in greater Manchester, has an evangelistic tone to her songs, she desires to reconcile hearts back to God, through worship and the Word.

In addition, balancing music ministry with youth ministry, she often combines the two to inspire young people of this generation to pursue Christ and live purposeful lives in Him.