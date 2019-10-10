Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Athletics Board (BAB) chairman, Manuel Mpofu says the association has begun preparations for the last three marathon events of the year.

The first event will be the Rail Trail Charity Half Marathon at Raylton Sports Club on November 3, followed by the Hope Fountain 30km race six days later. The final event of the year will be the Liquor Hub 10km race on December 1.

The Rail Trail Charity Half Marathon will be in its second edition this year. The event is meant to raise money for various charity organisations and inform people about the history of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ). As part of their corporate social responsibility, NRZ have identified charity organisations and developmental programmes around the country to assist financially.

The Hope Fountain and Liquor Hub marathons have become traditional city events. Both events have grown with each passing year.

Mpofu said the association was working towards making the events bigger and better.

“We are preparing for the last three marathon events of the year.

“The people’s support and presence is the only thing that can make these events successful. Soon we will be releasing more information on the races and updating the public on registration and other logistics,” Mpofu said. – @innocentskizoe