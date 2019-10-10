Leukocoria is an eye disease that can get worse if left undetected or if early symptoms are ignored. To make leukocoria detections easy, researchers have developed an app named CRADLE– Computer Assisted Detector of Leukocoria that enables users to proactively detect the disease in children.

You must have noticed red eye reflections on images shot with the flashlight turned on. That is, in fact, a healthy sign. An unhealthy eye would show white reflections and the app makes use of machine learning to detect early signs of Leukocoria or white reflection from the eye’s retina. These white reflections may lead to serious issues like cataracts if ignored.

The researchers claim to have tested the app with 53,000 photos of 40 children, of which half of them had eye diseases. In 16 of 20 children with eye disease, CRADLE managed to detect leukocoria from photos taken about 1.3 years before the child got diagnosed by a doctor. Impressive, isn’t it?

You must be wondering if the app is meant just for children. Well, it is not but the app works the best on children since it is trained on data obtained from kids. As the algorithm evolves, it would be able to detect the disease on elder persons with the same level of accuracy, according to the researchers.

It is worth noting that CRADLE should be used as an early detection system and should not be used to replace doctors. You will only be able to know if your kid’s eyes are about to get infected by making use of the app. Once that phase is over, it is recommended to consult an eye specialist in your area.

The app is available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Image credit:ChildServ.org