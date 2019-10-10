Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) has announced November 5 and 6 as the new dates for the Semi-precious Stones Convention, which is set to be opened by President Mnangagwa.

The two-day indaba, which was previously set to run from September 10 to 11, was suspended to allow the nation to mourn the death of former President Robert Mugabe who died last month.

ZMF spokesperson, Mr Dosman Mangisi, said the convention was meant to discuss and unlock potential in the gemstone and base minerals sector.

“We announce new dates for our indaba, which will also serve as our AGM and exhibition by stakeholders in the mining sector. We are aware that the indaba was postponed due to the death of former President Mugabe but we are glad that we have agreed with Government through relevant authorities that the indaba be held on the said dates,” he said.

Mr Mangisi said the venue of the indaba remains the Gweru Business Conference Centre as previously scheduled and urged members and stakeholders to start registering for the conference.

Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Winston Chitando, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube as well as other stakeholders in the mining sector are also expected to attend.

Mr Mangisi said the meeting would bring together players in the mining sector to try and unlock potential in the base minerals.

“This is a great convention that comes at a time when Government is trying to unlock potential value in the base minerals. Great minds will come together for two days to try and see how best the country can benefit from the vast resources in the country that are not fully utilised,” he said.

The indaba also comes at a time when Government was trying to formalise small-scale and artisanal miners in a bid to improve gold deliveries to Fidelity Printers and Refiners.

“Artisanal miners are the major contributors of gold to Fidelity. So, the meeting will not focus only on gemstones but also how to improve gold deliveries as we seek to achieve our target of 40 tonnes by end of year. In general, the indaba will look into how to improve the mining sector,” he said.

Stakeholders in the mining sector will also exhibit their services and products on the day while President Mnangagwa is expected to tour the stands.