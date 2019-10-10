Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has started preparing for exhumations and reburials of Gukurahundi victims, a senior official has said.

NPRC chairperson Retired Justice Selo Nare told chiefs from Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North in Bulawayo on Tuesday, during a workshop organised by Ukuthula Trust, in preparation for the exhumations.

Ukuthula Trust is an expert organisation in the field of pathology and will conduct the exhumations.

Rtd Justice Nare was accompanied by one of the NPRC commissioners Mr Lesley Ncube.

Addressing the chiefs, Rtd Justice Nare said he met the President last week over the matter and it was agreed that the exhumations should start as soon as possible.

“The exhumation and reburials of Gukurahundi will start soon. We met President Mnangagwa to discuss the matter and he indicated that he wanted the affected people to go ahead with the exhumations and reburials.

“The involvement of the President gives us a positive indication that the process should kick off as soon as possible,” said Rtd Justice Nare.

He said the NPRC will work with partners such as the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe, relevant Government departments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“Ukuthula Trust found it fit to educate the chiefs on how the exhumation processes are done. We therefore took this opportunity to update the chiefs and Ukuthula Trust on how far we have gone in preparing for the processes of exhumations.

“It’s important for the chiefs to be engaged early because they will be involved in the exhumation processes and they have to be prepared and also inform affected people and villagers on the development,” said Rtd Justice Nare.

He said the chiefs also have to say their views about the whole process and give advice on how best the exhumations can be done.

He advised the chiefs to go and work with the communities and the police in the identification process to prepare for the exhumations.

Rtd Justice Nare said Gukurahundi was a burning issue in Matabeleland region and Midlands province, hence the decision to start dealing with the issue in its peace and reconciliation process. “We decided to start with the Gukurahundi in our peace and reconciliation process because it’s a burning issue that needs to be addressed immediately.

“Our committees and thematic groups are also concentrating on Gukurahundi. They’re putting all their efforts on this issue.

“Recently one of our commissioners, responsible for victim support and gender diversity, Ms Netty Musanhu was in Matabeleland region dealing with the female spaces, in the absence of men, to understand the experiences of women and their feelings,” said Rtd Justice Nare.

The chiefs called on the NPRC to expedite the exhumation process so that it can be concluded and the affected people move on with their lives.

They also called for more deliberations between the NPRC and its partners to map the way forward and work together in achieving its mandate.

President Mnangagwa pledged to ensure the capacitation of the Government with resources for exhumation and reburials for Gukurahundi victims, the documentation exercise of Gukurahundi victims without identity particulars, provision of medical services to victims and holding of public meetings. — @pamelashumba1