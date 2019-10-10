Cape Town — Halsey released a video for Graveyard on Tuesday. The single is from her upcoming album Manic, which will be out in 2020.

The album will be the 25-year-old’s third full studio record following 2015’s Badlands and 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

Leading up to the track’s release, the multi-award-winning singer live-streamed herself painting the cover art for the upcoming album. She then released a time-lapsed version of the livestream featuring the song.

In the video after Halsey dances with Sydney Sweeney, the actress who portrays Cassie Howard in HBO teen drama Euphoria, she eventually ends up in an aquarium.

In this way the new clip, set for the most part in a fantasy-like background, ties into the artist’s video for Clementine which saw her dancing in an aquarium with another dancer, who is her younger brother Sevian Frangipane.

The new video was directed by Anton Tammi.

Source: Channel24