South African government will be revising their Cybercrime bill and it contains a number of similarities with the cybersecurity bill that recently got cabinet approval, here in Zimbabwe.
Similar new offences to be regulated by the bill as per bussinesstech.co.za include; These regulations are exactly the same as some of those found in our cybercrime bill. The South African bill will include fines of upto R150 000 (US$9880), upto two years in prison or both. For the sending of unsolicited intimate images in which the sender is identifiable in the image, they may end up paying a fine of upto R300 000 (US$19700+). The bill was drafted back in July and has been signed into law. It will only come into effect on a date decided on by President Ramaphosa.
