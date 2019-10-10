Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Zvishavane

FC Platinum 0-0 Chapungu

FC Platinum won 4-3 on penalties

A day of total ball dominance by the hosts which failed to produce goals in regulation time, a 20-minute first-half downpour, missing sponsors’ logo on both teams’ jerseys and two penalty misses were the four notables in this Chibuku Super Cup first round match at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

The other notable which was expected was that there was a winner. However, unlike the two sides’ two previous meetings in the same tournament, this time it was the hosts FC Platinum who emerged victorious, dumping airmen Chapungu United out of the cup competition.

Like last year the winner was determined via the lottery.

Devon Chafa, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Tawana Chikore and Never Tigere converted their spot kicks while injury time substitute, Charles Sibanda missed Pure Platinum’s fourth spot kick.

For the Gweru-based airmen, Hillary Mugoniwa, Piniel Gumbo and Gracious Muleya were on target while hard tackler Edmore Muzanenhamo and 65th minute substitute Denver Mukamba had theirs saved by goalkeeper Wallace Magalane.

Muzanenhamo had the opportunity to pull Chapungu 4-3 up as he took his kick soon after Sibanda had skied his effort but Magalane dived to his right to punch the ball.

“It’s very unfortunate that we are bowing out of this competition via penalty shootouts. It’s really painful especially after defending so well,” said Chapungu United coach Wellington Chinyanganya after the match.

For FC Platinum coach Lizwe Sweswe, it was sweet revenge.

“For the past two seasons this team has been a problem for us but it’s good that we have put an end to that,” he said.

Asked if he was not worried about the poor conversion rate of his team’s chances, Sweswe said what was critical was to create the chances in the first place.

“Now that we have done that, we need to work on our conversion rate,” he said.

Teams:

FC

Platinum: Wallace Magalane, Raphael Muduviwa, Gift Bello, Lawrence Mhlanga, William Stima (Tawana Chikore 53rd min), Kelvin Madzongwe, Rainsome Pavari (Charles Sibanda 90+2mins), Never Tigere, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Perfect Chikwende, Guyve Nsiala (Devon Chafa 90+1min)

Subs:

Spencer Ngwerume, Hagiazo Magaya, Albert Eonde, Mkhokheli Dube

Chapungu

United: Talbert Shumba, Piniel Gumbo, Hillary Mugoniwa, Blessed Mbavarira, Moendai Muchangami, Gracious Mleya, Tineyi Chitora (Eddington Chipare 78th min) Edmore Muzanenhamo, Patrick Khumbula, Brighton Mugoni (Denver Mukamba 65th min), Nigel Hunga (Maxwell Mavuto 90 +1min)

Subs: Phillip Marufu, Ian Nyoni, Charles Mativenga, Herbert Rusawo

Match

officials

Referee:

Brighton Chimene

First

Asst:

Evans Chabatabere

Second

Asst: Anthony Siyavunda

Fourth

official: Kuzivakwamwari Jaravaza

Match

commissioner: Makonese Masakadza