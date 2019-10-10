Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A TEENAGER from Bulawayo has been sentenced to six months in prison for her sister thrice with a knife after she found her in her husband’s car.

Nkosinothabo Moyo (18) of Mzilikazi suburb stabbed Ms Merrybell Moyo (21) once on the thigh and twice on her left hand.

The court heard that Merrybell had asked Mr Innocent Tauzen to drive her to a vegetable market in the city centre.

Nkosinothabo pleaded guilty to physical abuse when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Ulukile Mlea-Ndlovu.

The magistrate sentenced her to six months in prison and suspended three months for five years on condition that she does not commit a similar offence within that period.

The other three months were suspended on condition that Nkosinothabo performs 105 hours of community service at Lobengula Primary School.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on September 23 this year at around midday, Merrybell saw Mr Innocent Tauzen in his car and asked him to accompany her to town.

“The complainant boarded the car and while they were on their way, they met the accused person,” he said.

“The accused person asked the complainant why she was in her husband’s car but she did not receive a satisfactory response.”

Merrybell came home in the evening where she found her sister still upset with her and went to sleep. The following day at around 8AM, Nkosinothabo confronted Merrybell about the incident.

“The accused person went into the sitting room where she took a knife and stabbed the complainant thrice,” said the prosecutor.

Merrybell was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital by a neighbour who heard her screaming for help.

Nkosinothabo ran away but was later apprehended after Merrybell reported the matter to the police. — @zinyuke98