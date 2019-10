Leonard Ncube/AndileTshuma, Chronicle Reporters A 65-year-old man from Inyathi died after being stabbed three times with a spear by a suspected thief who had broken into his son’s homestead and stolen four bags of cement. Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona confirmed the incident which occurred on Saturday. She said Mthokozisi Mthembo (39) of […]