As Uganda marked its 57th Independence Day celebrations, legislator Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, woke up to the reality that he is not free to hold concerts in Uganda.

Kyagulanyi found police heavily deployed around his home and One Love Beach on the outskirts of Kampala.

The musician-turned-politician was meant to hold a concert to release his latest song, “It’s Possible.” But police say they carried out preventive arrest measures to ensure Wine doesn’t hold the concert.

Uganda Police Deputy spokesman Patrick Onyango says Wine was informed he hadn’t made adequate preparations for the performance.

“He fulfilled almost everything, but he left out three key components, which are: 1. The medical care plan,” said Onyango. “2. The traffic control plan. 3. Firefighting equipment plan and crowd control — how many stewards was he supposed to provide to police to help in providing security?”

In the past weeks, President Yoweri Museveni has not only endorsed concerts held by musicians who support him, but also attended the concerts.