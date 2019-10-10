Ronald Mashinga,Sports Reporter

The stage is set for the Open Hearts Walkathon, hosted by Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) at the ZITF grounds on Saturday.

MAZ is a membership-driven body whose major mandate is to uplift the marketing profession which includes sales, business development, media, advertising, customer service, public relations and digital marketing.

The 7,5 km event will involve walking around the Hillside area starting from the ZITF grounds. The walkathon is under the theme, “Take a step and make it a better day.”

“Preparations have been going well so far. We have a rough estimate of about 300 people who are expected to take part in the walk,” said organizing director of MAZ Kudakwashe Dhliwayo.

People are encouraged to bring in donations in the form of crap bandages, disinfectants, traction kits, coarse salts, brown sugar, diapers, honey, baby clothes (old/new), bedding, cups, spoons and so on.

“All proceeds will go towards acquiring sundries for Mpilo Children’s Hospital,” Dhliwayo said.

The event will also feature a zumba session with Ricco to keep the people entertained and fit. Walkers will start at 7:00 AM.

Registration fee is $10 for adults and $5 for children. For registration, people can contact the MAZ Bulawayo office.