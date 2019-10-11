Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Hip hop star Asaph will be performing alongside South African rapper Emtee in Harare this weekend, something he says is a great opportunity for the advancement of his music career.

Emtee is billed to perform at the Wood Sensations Club (former One Plus One) tomorrow at a show that is being organised by DJ Stavo.

Asaph who has a summer jam with DJ Stavo, Summer Ride which was released last month thanked DJ Stavo for hooking him up with this gig. He added that he hopes to get some studio time with the Roll Up hit-maker, Emtee.

“I did a song with DJ Stavo and it’s great that it has given me this opportunity. What I’d like however, is to get some studio time with Emtee. We’ll see how it’ll go,” said a hopeful Asaph.

The Bulawayo artiste who is riding high with his Mambo and recently, Vibe is Correct hits said collaborations should be taken seriously as they can elevate artistes.

“Collaborations, if done well, can open doors for artistes. Who thought that one day, DJ Stavo would do a hip-hop track and now, through him sharing the stage with Emtee, I’d also be invited to perform,” said Asaph.

On how he got to work with DJ Stavo, Asaph said he was recommended by people after the DJ made a call for a hip-hop artiste for a single he was working on.

“DJ Stavo wanted a hip-hop artiste to work with and when he tweeted for suggestions, people tagged me and he reached out. I travelled to Harare and we linked up and recorded Summer Ride, a summer jam,” he said. Other than the collaboration with DJ Stavo, Asaph, said he has more collaborations which will be dropped before the year ends.