Nyasha Dube, Sports Correspondent

FC PLATINUM midfielder and 2010 Soccer Star of the Year Charles Sibanda says he is still feeling the emotional pain of missing his spot kick during his side’s Chibuku Super Cup match against Chapungu United at Mandava Stadium on Wednesday.

Sibanda had come in during injury time, replacing youngster Perfect Chikwende with the two sides deadlocked nil apiece and with all signs pointing to the dreaded lottery.

“The world had literally crashed on me, a lot was suddenly going in my mind that should we lose, everyone from my teammates will look at my missed spot kick as the reason,” said Sibanda.

He was saved the blushes when Edmore Muzanenhamo, taking Chapungu’s fourth kick that would have made it 4-3 in favour of the airmen had he scored, saw his effort brilliantly saved by shot stopper Wallace Magalane who was to be the hero of the day. Magalane also denied Denver Mukamba to see Pure Platinum win it 4-3 and progress to the quarterfinals.

“The last time I missed a penalty was in 2012. Missing a penalty is part of football, but it’s never wanted,” said Sibanda who also gave credit to his team mates for a match well played.

“We have been getting negative results from the same team for the past two seasons. I just want to thank my team mates for a job well done,” he said.

When asked how he feels about FC Platinum’s pairing in the Total Caf Champions League Group B with North African giants, Al Hilal of Sudan, Al Ahly of Egypt and Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia, Sibanda said they were not shaken at all and were ready for the challenge.

“We are ready for games. It will be 11 men versus 11 other men, no team will field more than that,” said Sibanda confidently.