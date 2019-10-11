Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

People in Bulawayo will have an opportunity to show the world that they indeed are heavy meat eaters tomorrow when they partake in the biggest braai event in the country, the Castle Lager Braai Day at Sports 747 tomorrow.

Popularly known as the braai fest, the event will see people eating a lot of meat which will be sold at a subsidised price ahead of the national event slated for Harare on October 25. Meat will not be the only drawcard as Castle Lager will be sold at pump price.

Dancehall powerhouse Judgement Yard will provide entertainment alongside DJs Keitho, Dominic, Eugy, Cue Movement and Black Ice.

Patricia Murambinda, Delta Corporation corporate affairs executive said all was in place for the event which will see people being challenged to eat a lot of meat and be merry.

She said over the years, the festival has been held in Harare only, but due to a public outcry, they have spread it across other cities.

“The micro events were necessitated by consumer demand to have localised events ahead of the main event in Harare. Consumers spoke and we listened,” Murambinda said.

“We’ll be visiting the City of Kings this weekend and urge people to come and link up at Sports 747 to create memories while having a braai, enjoying good music and sipping on beer that makes it all come together.”

She said if a person buys three Castle Lagers, they will stand a chance to win instant prizes.

Last week, the braai fest was in Gweru and next weekend it will be in Masvingo. From there, all roads will lead to Harare where people will converge at Old Hararians Sports Club for the final lap. – @waynecas