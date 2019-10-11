Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

SEVEN messenger of court officials who last month allegedly broke into a man’s house and stole P28 000 were last Friday placed off remand.

Michael Dayo (46), Dambudzo Mabhandi (39), Hlabangani Nyoni (39), Steven Ndlovu (43), Nhlanhla Ndlovu (50), Thomas Ndebele (50) and Gift Sibanda (44) were all placed off remand and the case will now proceed by way of summons.

Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Ulukile Ndlovu placed them off remand after their lawyer Mr Zibusiso Ncube argued that further remand would interrupt them in executing their duties.

“If they continue being placed on remand, as the messenger of this honourable court they will fail to execute their duties, as they will be going back and forth in the courts,” said Mr Ncube.

He noted that the State’s case was weak, as there was no tangible evidence linking them to the alleged crime.

According to the State, as presented by Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo – the seven were executing an attachment order against Mr Proud Chivero.

In their initial appearance the seven were not asked to plead to theft charges and were remanded out of custody on $100 bail each.

Mr Dlodlo said on 20 September this year, the seven men went to Mr Chivero’s house in Suburbs in his absence.

“The accused persons forced open a locked bedroom door where they took the money which was in the wardrobe,” he said.

Mr Dlodlo said Mr Chivero, who had received information about the presence of the agents, rushed to his house and found some of his property already loaded into the messenger of court’s truck.

“The complainant confronted the accused persons about the missing money and asked them to wait for the police,” Mr Dlodlo said.

The agents allegedly threatened Mr Chivero who locked himself in one of the rooms for safety.

Mr Chivero reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the seven. — @peterkmatika