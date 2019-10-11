Ricky Zililo in Victoria Falls

THE Premier Soccer League breaks new ground today when they host an international football symposium meant to breathe a fresh aura into local sport.

The conference gets underway this morning and ends tomorrow.

International delegates who will deliver presentations, led by Fifa’s safety and security manager Lee Davidson touched down at the Victoria Falls International Airport just after midday.

Government representative, Chief Principal director in the Sports Ministry, Benson Dube, Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) director general Prince Mupazviriho, Zifa president Felton Kamambo and PSL chairman Farai Jere were among the top officials who arrived early for the symposium.

PSL communications officer Kudzai Bare said they were expecting registration of delegates to roll into the night, with some guests making late entries.

“We’re good to go, the six foreign presenters are here. The excitement is there and delegates are still trickling in, with some still making online registrations. Others are also doing their payments and we should have the exact number of participants tonight (yesterday),” said Bare.

All the 18 Premiership clubs were expected to attend the conference meant to conscientise them into football business entities.

Chief legal officer of the Swiss Football League, Marc Juillerat, Michael Murphy who is the general legal counsel for the South African Premier Soccer League, World Leagues Forum (WLF) secretary-general Jerome Perlemuter, the La Liga Global Network Delegate in South Africa, Enrique Suay and Cameron Calder, marketing director at Hype Sport, will deliver presentations alongside Davidson .

The Fifa expert, a qualified stadium safety and security manager and licensed security officer, will make a presentation on managing safety and security and sporting events at the conference that is open to football clubs, players, fans, financial institutions, media, sponsors and other stakeholders.

Suay will present on “Internationalisation of sports sponsorship: how can football and its partners realise the full commercial potential? A case study of LaLiga.”

Suay has worked in strategic and marketing positions in different sectors including mass consumption products, digital e-commerce platforms and advertising agencies across Europe.

Perlemuter will deliver a piece on sport corporate governance and development, while Murphy will present on sports disputes resolution procedures.

Before joining the WLF, Perlemuter served as the general counsel of the French Professional football league where he was also in charge of Public and International Affairs.

He is also a judge of the Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber and a member of the Ethics Committee of the French Football Federation.

Murphy, a lawyer and director with over 30 years experience having specialised in all aspects of employment law with a particular interest in constitutional matters, sport and entertainment.

Calder will present on driving fan management through digital technology platforms. — @Zililo