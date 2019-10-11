Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi will on Sunday address a rally in Bulawayo.

Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Absolom Sikhosana yesterday told The Chronicle that the rally will be held at Stanley Square at 2PM and called on the people of Bulawayo to attend.

He said VP Mohadi is expected to speak at length on the economic challenges in the country and how the party and Government are working to address them.

“Everybody agrees that the situation we’re experiencing now is a difficult one. When a nation experiences such hardships, it becomes important for the leadership to avail itself to the people so that they can respond to the concerns of the people.

“This will also help instil confidence by way of explaining some of the challenges that people are facing and are unable to comprehend. VP Mohadi will therefore address a rally at Stanley Square at 2PM on Sunday, where all residents of Bulawayo are invited to attend,” said Cde Sikhosana.

He said VP Mohadi will answer questions and concerns from the people, which will make a difference to their minds and lives.

“VP Mohadi’s address will help us tackle our challenges as a nation and move in one direction with a clear understanding of where we are and where we’re going.

"I'm appealing to the people of Bulawayo in their various formations, be it churches, political parties, social clubs and other institutions to come and listen to the Vice President," said Cde Sikhosana.