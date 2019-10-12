Showbiz Reporter

ALL is set for the inaugural Entumbane Family Fun Day set for Jiki Hlegu Investments in Bulawayo today.

The event will feature performances from high-rising Slow Poison dance group, Shosholoza Queens, Tiripatop dance group and the legendary Sungura Masters.

One of the organisers of the show, Masotsha Nzou, said the event is meant to provide quality entertainment for those in high density suburbs.

“In most cases, family fun days have been held in the city centre, disadvantaging people from the high density suburbs who cannot afford to go to those kinds of spaces.

“Thus, as entertainment groups, we saw it fit to entertain our people through a family fun day. This show will kick off early in the day and end at night so as to accommodate the youngsters and party lovers,” Nzou said.

He said families should use this event as an opportunity to unwind.

“Almost everyone is faced with difficulties nowadays. With this show, we want families to come in their numbers to have a good time while bonding and creating memories.”

Jumping Castles will be erected for children while imbibers have been urged to bring their cooler boxes. Entry will be free.