Ricky Zililo in Victoria Falls

DELTA Beverages, Premier Soccer League sponsors have indicated that they will be extending their contract with the topflight when the present deal runs out at the end of the year.

The league signed a three-year deal in 2017 worth $3, 45 million and negotiations for an improved package are at an advanced stage.

Addressing delegates at the inaugural Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League international football symposium which kicked off in Victoria Falls yesterday, Delta

Beverages channel marketing executive Irimayi Muzorewa said sponsorship negotiations with the league are at an advanced stage.

“As Delta we are very happy with our partnership with the PSL.

“We are at present finalising the renewal of our sponsorship with PSL. We believe that this is going to be an important step for the development of sport in the country,” said Muzorewa.

For the present sponsorship, Delta Beverages are bankrolling the league to the tune of $700 000 per season for the championship and $450 000 for the knockout tournament, Chibuku Super Cup.

However, there has been an outcry over the value of the sponsorship deal which sees league winners pocketing $100 000.

Financially crippled clubs have been calling for an upward review of the sponsorship.

The Sports and Recreation Commission director-general Prince Mupazviriwo commended Delta Beverages for their continued support.

Mr Mupazviriwo said he was happy to learn that Delta Beverages was working on reviewing the sponsorship to the league.

Meanwhile, 70 delegates are participating at the symposium.

Zifa president Felton Kamambo commended the PSL for organising the symposium which brought together league partners like Fidelity Insurance and Delta Beverages, SRC officials, club representatives from the topflight and First Division teams, ZPC Hwange and Talen Vision who compete in the Zifa Southern Region.

“This is a milestone for our topflight league and the topics that will be presented today and tomorrow and the interactions you will have, show how important we take this symposium. The fact that this sporting expo is not only confined to football, but covers all sports bodies that are run along business lines, goes a long way in defining how we manage and grow sport.

“The international presenters here show that the PSL means business and topics that are before you are a clear testimony that football, as an industry, needs us to put shoulder to the wheel for us to succeed,” said Kamambo.

PSL chairman Farai Jere said: “The exploitation of the business of football to become this massive industry, has been one of the greatest success stories that mankind has come up with since the end of World War II and is part of our mission to ensure we are not left behind by the roaring train. We are coming up with a host of interventions including, but not limited to this symposium.”

Chief legal officer of the Swiss Football League, Marc Juillerat, Michael Murphy who is the general legal counsel for the South African Premier Soccer League, World Leagues Forum (WLF) secretary-general Jerome Perlemuter, the La Liga Global Network Delegate in South Africa, Enrique Suay and Cameron Calder, marketing director at Hype Sport, are foreign presenters alongside Lee Davidson of Fifa.

The Fifa expert, a qualified stadium safety and security manager and licensed security officer, will make a presentation on managing safety and security and sporting events at the conference that is open to football clubs, players, fans, financial institutions, media, sponsors and other stakeholders.Suay will present on

“Internationalisation of sports sponsorship: how can football and its partners realise the full commercial potential? A case study of LaLiga.”

Suay has worked in strategic and marketing positions in different sectors including mass consumption products, digital e-commerce platforms and advertising agencies across Europe.

Perlemuter will deliver a piece on sport corporate governance and development while Murphy will present on sports disputes resolution procedures.

Before joining the WLF, Perlemuter served as the general counsel of the French Professional football league where he was also in charge of Public and International Affairs.

He is also a judge of the Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber and a member of the Ethics Committee of the French Football Federation.

Murphy is a lawyer and director with over 30 years experience having specialised in all aspects of employment law with a particular interest in constitutional matters, sport and entertainment.

Calder will present on driving fan management through digital technology platforms. — @Zililo