Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Chitungwiza man has been sentenced to 15 years in jail after he took advantage of his wife’s absence to rape their 22-year-old maid.

Lovemore Munyama (43) was convicted of rape after a full trial by Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mrs Estere Chivasa on Tuesday.

She, however, suspended two years on condition of good behaviour. He will serve 13 effective years behind the bars.

Prosecutor Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa told the court that on August 8, at around 8pm, the complainant retired to bed only to be awakened around 10pm by Munyama trying to force himself on her.

When she asked him what he was doing he replied that he was collecting his payment for repairing her phone.

The following day the victim informed a neighbour about the rape and she reported the matter to the police leading to Munyama’s arrest.

Meanwhile, the same magistrate recently sentenced Nhlahla Moyo to an effective nine years in jail for stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the stomach and shoulders for allegedly cheating on him.

He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon.

On the second charge he was sentenced six months in jail but he will serve the two terms concurrently.

Mr Ndambakuwa told the court that on August 24 at around 10:30pm, Evidence Jack was selling freezits at the gate to the United Family International Church along Mabvazuva Road in Zengeza when Moyo approached her accusing of cheating.

During the misunderstanding he produced an Okapi knife and stabbed her once in the stomach and twice on the shoulder and she sustained some injuries.

She made a police report leading to Moyo’s arrest.