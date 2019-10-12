Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE stage is set for the final of the Townshend and Butcher tournament final pitting Matabeleland High City and Flying Stars at Barbourfields Stadium outside grounds tomorrow.

This year’s tournament marks the 62nd edition of the competition which is the oldest football tournament in the country.

City booked their place in the final after they beat defending champions Safeguard 3-2 in the semi-finals.

They got their goals from Mthokozisi Dlamini, Mzingaye Ngwenya and Arnold Mkandla.

In the other semi-final, Flying Stars booked a place in the final when they beat Lochard FC 3-1.

Lochard and Safeguard will battle in the third place play-off that is set for today.

In the past only teams in the Bulawayo Amateur Football Association (Bafa) took part in the competition but this year teams outside Bafa participated in the tournament.

All social soccer teams affiliated to the Zifa Bulawayo Province Area Zones participated in the tournament.

Leagues under the jurisdiction of Bulawayo Area Zones are Bafa, Bulawayo Social Soccer League, Bulawayo Christian League, Ntabazinduna Amateur Football League (Ntafa) and Wololani Football league.

“Preparations for the big day are well on course. Our guest of honour will be Zifa Southern region chairman Andrew Tapela.

“The competition has been stiff from the start and we therefore expect the final to be an explosive duel,” said Zifa Area Zones chairman, Charles Chunda. – @innocentskizoe