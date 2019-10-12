Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

VOLLEYBALL enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Zimbabwe National Volleyball League (ZNVL) teams take to the stage at the Bulawayo Club for the Disabled (BCD) and White City Stadium today and tomorrow.

The league will this year have a total of 11 teams, with six of those teams being in the men’s category and five in the women’s category. It is week two of the Volleyball league as it started last month at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Courts in Harare.

In the men’s category, Bulawayo side Spartans will clash with defending champions UZ Wolves in the first match of the day at BCD. The Wolves have been in fine form and Spartans will look to impress the home fans with a win against one of the top sides in Zimbabwean volleyball.

Police side Support Unit will then play against Harare City in the second match of the day, Non-Academic Bachelors Association (NABA) will take on Wolves and the day closes with the Spartans taking on army side, Rhinos.

Tomorrow, topsides Harare City and Wolves face each other while Support Unit play against Rhinos. Home side Spartans entertain NABA and the day will end with the Wolves taking on Rhinos.

In the women’s category defending champions Harare City will play against the UZ Wolves. Both sides are yet to drop points and this match will decide who will first taste defeat between the two.

Support Unit will face Manyame Falcons in a match that could go either way. The Wolves will fancy their chances for maximum points when they take on MSU Cobras as the Cobras are yet to record a victory before Harare City closes the day against Manyame Falcons.Tomorrow will see Manyame Falcons take on MSU Cobras and Harare City playing against Support Unit.

UZ Wolves take on The Falcons and the day will end with MSU Cobras playing Support Unit to complete matchday two.Matches today will be played at the BCD and tomorrow at the White City Stadium. The League being the country’s highest competition ranking gives qualification to the Zone VI Club Championships.

Fixtures

Today

Men: UZ Wolves v Spartans (09:00 AM), Support Unit v Harare City (11:00 AM), NABA v UZ Wolves (13:00 PM), Rhinos v Spartans (15:00 PM)

Women: UZ Wolves v Harare City (09:00 AM), Support Unit v Manyame Falcons (11:00 AM), UZ Wolves v MSU Cobras (13:00 PM), Harare City v Manyame Falcons (15:00 PM).

Tomorrow

Men: Harare City v Wolves (09:00 AM), Support Unit v Black Rhinos (11:00 AM), NABA v Spartans (13:00 PM), UZ Wolves v Rhinos (15:00 PM).

Women: Manyame Falcons v Cobras (09:00 AM), Harare City v Support Unit (11:00 AM), Manyame Falcons v UZ Wolves (13:00 PM), MSU Cobras v Support Unit (15:00 PM).