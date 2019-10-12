Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

THE Zimbabwe Netball Association has been called upon to take advantage of the national team’s participation at the Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England this year to develop a robust and sound netball system in the country.

The call was made by the country’s supreme sports body, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) which also confirmed that it had received submissions from the Zina leadership over governance issues that were raised by some concerned netball administrators through a petition to the Commission last month.

“We remain committed to ensuring that Zina addresses all the concerns raised by its stakeholders for the benefit of Netball and our view is that there is need for Zina to leverage on the gains from the Vitality Netball World Cup held in June this year and use the lessons learnt to develop a robust and sound netball system in Zimbabwe,” read a statement released by Charity Nyamayedenga, the governance officer in the SRC who is the acting director general of the Commission.

She said the SRC has since received submissions from the Zina leadership over the petitions by the administrators and the association of netball umpires.

“Following petitions from various netball stakeholders we met with the National Executive of Zina to deliberate on the matters raised in order to allow us to gain a better understanding of the matters that are at hand relating to how Zina works with its stakeholders, said Nyamayedenga.

She said her office was now compiling a report which we will submitted to the SRC Board for their consideration and guidance.

“Once the Board has given us direction ,we will communicate the SRC’s position,” said Nyamayedenga.

Sources last week told this publication that when the Zina executive met the SRC, they made stunning claims that Glow Petroleum, the sponsors of Rainbow Amateur Netball League, had bribed two SRC staffers, one that has since left, so that they could influence the Commission into dissolving the Leticia Chipandu led Zina executive.