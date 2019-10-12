Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Bulawayo province will undertake a restructuring exercise this coming Monday which involves reorganising the association from district and area zone level.

Zisca Bulawayo province last functioned three years ago when Philani Ncube was chairman. At the end of his executive’s term in 2016, the association became dysfunctional.

The Bulawayo province early this year set up an interim executive committee led by Bongani Mafu who is the chairman.

The committee also comprises of Philani Mabhena (Vice chairman), Morris Mukwiti (secretary) and Kudzayi Mhandire (treasurer). Khona Tshabangu and Joseph Nkomazana are committee members.

Mukwiti said: “What we are doing is restructuring from district and area zone level. We want to create a system whereby every district has a chairman, secretary and treasurer.

“We want to bring back activities that we used to have such as coaching clinics.

“The main agenda is to advance coaches and better their welfare.”

“We have invited all area zone and district level coaches so that we complete the process of restructuring.

“After we have finished the process of restructuring, we hold elections.”

He said as an association they want to make sure that coaches get proper qualifications so that they improve the game.

“Football is now a scientific and professional sport, we need our coaches to be conversant with the latest global coaching trends,” said Mukwiti. – @innocentskizoe