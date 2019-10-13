Letter from America:with KENNETH MUFUKA

Congressman Adam Schiff epitomises anti-President Donald Trump hatred to such a degree that in exercising Congressional supervisory role, he and his Democratic colleagues have completely lost their souls. Like mad dogs, they are biting and growling at every bone they see, whether shadowy or real.

The result has been amazing. Americans intuitively see where injustice is being done and Trump’s sympathy vote has been steadily rising, from 38% when elected to 48% now. At the same time, his base support, among evangelicals has not wavered a bit.

Democrats are facing a problem which the English, the English philosopher, Thomas Hobbes (1651) foresaw and wrote about in his book, Leviathan.

If power is shared among competing authorities, which Americans call checks and balances, the agency which can depose the king itself becomes sovereign.

Schiff thinks he is a king maker but has found a formidable opponent in Trump and is now crying “Holy murder” at every turn.

Unlikely event

The elites as an FBI memo said: “In the unlikely event that Trump becomes president,” an insurance policy was needed. That unlikely event has happened, and Schiff and his supporters find themselves under investigation themselves.

When visiting Ukraine, then vice-president Joe Biden, who was in charge of Eastern European affairs had a harsh encounter with Ukrainian officials. Hunter, his son, was a board member of Burisma, a gas and oil company, 2014-15 for which he was paid$50 000 per month for two years.

Biden’s voice is caught on tape, threatening the president of Ukraine, and giving him six hours to stop an anti-corruption investigation against his son. The allegation is that the US$3,4 million paid into Hunter’s investment company was probably part of a scheme at money laundering.

This investigation was re-opened in February 2019, when Ukraine elected a new president. The media elites in Washington, in accusing Trump of strong arm tactics against Ukraine to investigate Hunter’s affairs, omits this date, that the investigation was already open when Trump carried on a telephone conversation with Ukraine’s president.

“Oh, no this is very troubling and concerning,” the elites tell the American public. “Trump has no right asking a foreign power to investigate an American citizen.” They are used to having their own way.

“Kugocha kunoda kwamai.” It is alright when mother is roasting mealies, but when children do it, they quench the fire.

There is more.

It was these elites, under former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, who was running for president, who engineered an investigation of Trump through an English scoundrel Christopher Steele, formerly of the MI V. Steele said he used Russian documents and informants as well as Australian embassy.

Steele was working with the FBI and CIA officials in the US.

Steele, assured that Trump would never win the election and added his own juicy stuff. Trump engaged in a party with loose women in a Moscow Hotel where these women passed water on Trump’s bed. Nothing of the sort happened.

Trump has opened an investigation into these corrupt former officials.

Chorus: “Oh, it is very troubling and concerning for Trump to be investigating former officials.”

But Hunter Biden’s case threatens to blow up his father’s presidential candidacy. Apparently, at some point, Hunter was introduced to China’s Boher Industrial Investment Company (an affiliate of China Bank) which was seeking image recognition technology in the US.

This company invested $750 million in Hunter’s BHR Partners, bringing that company to a mega level of $4 billion powerhouse.

The problem was that the Chinese Company had already been blacklisted by US Department of Commerce for stealing high level technology. From an ideological point of view, Trump’s administration says that the US “cannot and will not tolerate the brutal suppression of ethnic minorities within China” for which this technology will be used.

Again, as was the case in the Ukraine, Hunter was used by foreign powers to circumvent US regulations which affect the transfer of sensitive technology.

It was business as usual among the elites. In the China case, former secretary of State, John Kerry’s step son was a partner in the scheme.

These people enjoy tenured careers, and have lost sympathy with the forgotten American worker, and have no qualms about transferring valuable technological assets to foreign powers. This is Trump’s message to his “rough neck” (because they are exposed to the weather). Trump says that he is a champion of the forgotten man.

Schiff pretends not to understand these words: “The Special Counsel did not find that Trump or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in the efforts to influence the 2016 election.” This came from a report commissioned by these elites, managed by their own kill-joy Robert Mueller, who spent US$30 million, sent 30 people to jail in his quest to find fault with Trump, and subpoenaed 5 000 witnesses.

My information about former vice-president Biden is that he has been caught in a hurricane. He is totally unable to answer these charges of aiding and abetting his son in nefarious activities. He just never imagined that anybody would bring this matter up.

I wish to point out that Biden is the nicest man one will ever meet, but like Hillary Clinton, he never dreamed that he would encounter a street fighter like Trump. In all likelihood, his run for the presidency is already doomed.

Democrats are, three years after the election, still in a state of shock. The elites, both Republican and Democrat, were bound by a Prussian Valkyrian oath. We keep each other’s secrets. A table below shows how the elites looked after each other with state sponsored pensions. Notice the pension of a “rough neck.”

Trump is a new sheriff and is not bound by old rules of decency.

The idea that Russia could change the results of a US federal election is ridiculous. Each if the 50 states run their own election and interfering would imply 50 separate interferences to change the outcomes.

The loser, Hillary Clinton, chimed in last week. “Something must have happened.” Yes madam, something happened. You lost the election to a playboy millionaire.

Pensions for life

President: $450 000 per/annum.

Senator: $174 000

Speaker: $223 000

Majority leader: $$194 000

Old age social security

For “rough necks”: $12 000

Peace be with you.

l In his previous life Ken Mufuka was a representative of Zapu in the West Indies. He has written 10 books, three of which were best sellers. His latest one is: Life and Times of Robert Mugabe, Dream Betrayed (2018). They are available in Zimbabwe at INNOV bookshops and in the world at kenmufukabooks.com