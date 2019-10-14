Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

ALL is set for the Bulawayo auditions of the talent search series, Old Mutual Amazing Voices to be held at the Large City Hall tomorrow.

Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices is a pan-African singing reality competition show in which 12 unsigned groups from three genres take to the stage to captivate audiences and judges

Elizabeth Dziva the publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe said:

“Preparations for these auditions in Zimbabwe are at an advanced stage and we know there is going to be a good response from hopefuls attracted by the nature of this pan-African competition.”

The show will have groups from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya with the series set to premiere on DStv channels — Zambezi Magic, Africa Magic and Mzansi Magic on January 12.

Dziva said: “The organising team of the Old Mutual Amazing Voices talent search reports that auditions are going well. The audition process has been completed in Ghana and will soon be completed in Kenya.”

The show will have celebrity judges from the four countries but the names are not available and will be revealed when the show draws closer to its broadcasting date.

“Judges for the later sections of the competition, which will be run in South Africa with all Zimbabwean, Ghanaian and Kenya competitors present, cannot be revealed at this stage but will be made known closer to the time of broadcast of the show,” Dziva said.

At the moment Old Mutual has local talent assisting their production team from Zimbabwe.

“We have local talent assisting our production team in the exercise, including Takura, Thembalami and Selmor Mtukudzi,” said Dziva.

The Zimbabwean representatives will include three groups — one of four people, one of six people and one of eight people in any of the three genres: gospel, RnB and afro-pop.

Prizes will be given only at the competition stage and this includes the massive US$100 000 winners’ prize. — @waynecas