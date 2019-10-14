Sports Reporter

CORRECTIONAL Queens maintained their unbeaten run in the Rainbow Amateur Netball League over the weekend when they beat ZRP Mambas 49-39 at Morris Depot.

The defending champions seem to be on the path to retain the title.

They have won all the 24 matches they have played so far.

Correctional Queens coach Christopher Simeon said they knew what they were up against and containing Mambas’ seasoned goal shooter Pauline Jani was always going to be key.

Simeon was full of praise for his goal keeper Patience Chinhoyi.

“Saturday’s game was a tough game for us. Mambas are one of the top teams in the land and they are playing good netball nowadays.

“If you go into the corridors, they were dubbed to be the favourites but they failed to make it.

“Considering how we played against them, in the first half game without their key player Pauline, we definitely knew the inclusion of her was going to sharpen their cutting edge.

“We played very well in the first half of the game where the damage was inflicted on Mambas.

“Our goal keeper Patience Chinhoyi promised us she was going to take care of the high-flying Pauline which she did very well,” Simeon said.

The Correctional Queens coach also paid tribute to goal shooter Linda Nkorongo and wing defender Lorraine Manjoro, whose timely interceptions won them most of the balls.

With 24 wins and 10 games to go before the end of the season, Simeon said it takes off pressure on the players.

Results: ZDF Queens 107, Ruwa 15; Golden Valley 20, Falcon 80; ZRP Mambas 39, Correctional Queens 49; Rio Zim 52, Black Rhinos 41; Lusumbami 24, Glow Petroleum 75; Golden Valley 30, Black Rhinos 61; Glow Petroleum 76, Lusumbami 21.