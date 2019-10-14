Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

THE four-day European Union Film Festival (EUFF) comes to life at the Ster-Kinekor cinemas in Bulawayo today before it moves to Harare next week.

Ten films from different European States will be shown at the movie house to celebrate the vitality and diversity of European cinema and culture.

An opening show, starting at 5PM, will be held today with performances by Asaph, Tinashe Tafirenyika, Super Geeks, Emmanuel Nkomo and Stha Dube. Thereafter, a film from Spain – Champions – will be shown at 6PM followed by Romania production, Beside Me at 8PM.

Tomorrow, Portugal movie OS Maias will be shown at 6PM followed by Brice De Nice from France. On Thursday, Sami Blood, a production from Sweden will be shown at 6PM followed by Black 47 from Ireland. On Friday at 4PM, A Ciambra from Italy will be shown followed by a German production It Must Be Schwing the Blue Note Story at 6:20PM. Closing off the day will be Yardie, a UK production at 8PM.

EU public affairs and cultural diplomacy officer, Dorothe Grebe, said this year’s EU Film Festival, which is in its 24th edition, offers a fresh cinematic experience with films which were carefully selected.

She said the EUFF will also debut a masterclass for aspiring filmmakers around Zimbabwe. The masterclass will be facilitated by property (props) master Isaac Simba (Ugandan-Belgian) who has worked on African productions such as Queen of Katwe, Sarah’s Notebook and Journey of Jamaa.

The masterclass will elaborate the importance of props and set dressing in a film frame to help participants get a better understanding of how these can influence a story.

After every movie, Grebe said there will be a platform for people to discuss the film.

“Each movie screening will be followed by a facilitated question-and-answer session to allow for questions, feedback and comments. Furthermore, the Zimbabwe film industry will have the opportunity to host inputs sessions to share, discuss and learn from each other,” said Grebe. Admission throughout the festival is free. – @waynecas