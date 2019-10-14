THE second edition of one of Ghana’s most captivating worship concerts ended last Saturday with a call on the public to desist from discriminating against mental health patients.

Dubbed ‘Whispers at Dusk’, the concert attracted hundreds of gospel music lovers and individuals passionate about promoting mental healthcare in the country.

It was organised by renowned gospel musician, Kafui Vera Mills-Odoi in collaboration with the Accra Psychiatric Hospital on the theme “Take the limit off.”

Patrons were treated to variety of therapeutic songs including Jazz music.

Some representatives of the Mental Health Authority (MHA) who graced the occasion urged participants and Ghanaians at large to show love to mental health patients and desist from being judgemental.

The concert also offered the opportunity to some patrons to dialogue and network with the MHA personnel while enjoying the therapeutic effect of the worship concert.

Kafui expressed gratitude to her fans for making the programme a memorable one and promised a more inspiring and thrilling edition next year.