Feature, Andile Tshuma

THERE is a lot of digging taking place along the banks of uMzingwane River in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province. The pits are now a danger to livestock and infact many goats, sheep, cattle and donkeys have fallen into these pits dug by artisanal miners searching for gold.

According to the Zimbabwe Geological Survey, the gold-rich lands in this area contribute some 40 percent of Zimbabwe’s gold. The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development however says less than a third of this gold reaches the central bank. A well-oiled syndicate is reported to be buying the gold and artisanal miners prefer to sell to the syndicate because it offers better prices compared to what is paid by the country’s sole gold buyer, Fidelity Printers and Refiners.

What is however disturbing is that despite having such rich gold reserves in their backyards, many locals here live in abject poverty. Traditional leaders are now appealing to Government to introduce policies that compel miners to contribute to community development.

“We are living in such extreme poverty yet we are literally walking on fortunes. We have lost our pastures and fields to these illegal miners. They come here and dig wherever they wish. The children have lost their playground. It is no longer safe,” said Chief Nyangazonke of Kezi.

Zimbabwe last year produced 33 tonnes of gold, surpassing the 1999 peak record of 27 tonnes and earning US$1,6 billion in forex. The country’s gold deliveries this year fell by 30 percent to 12,3 tonnes in the first six months compared to17,3 tonnes during the same period last year and it is suspected the drop is as a result of illegal buyers that are smuggling the gold outside the country.

The reduction of forex retention levels to small scale miners to 55 percent from 70 percent has created arbitrage opportunities for smugglers.

Fidelity Printers and Refinery (FPR) pays miners a rate tied to international gold prices but only 55 percent of that is paid in US dollars while the rest is paid in local currency at the official interbank rate.

Most local villagers are not involved in mining and their little benefit is selling food to the miners. Not only have mining activities left the local villagers poorer but communities report rising levels of violence involving panners.

Territorial wars are the order of the day as panners fight over mining claims.

Last year in October, a man was murdered weeks before his wedding day after attempting to protect his girlfriend from drunk miners.

Locals say a cartel is enriching itself by smuggling gold mined in Esigodini and Filabusi to South Africa and as such the mining is not benefiting them.

Cases of gold smuggling at the Beitbridge and Plumtree Border posts are now rampant as evidenced by the regular seizures of the yellow metal by police.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit has helped to bring to book some notorious smugglers, most of whom have been arrested at the country’s Beitbridge and Plumtree border posts.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the unit has this year recovered exhibits worth 28,9kg of gold.

“[They] were handed over to Fidelity Printers,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

“The ZRP is working together with other stakeholders who include the mines ministry to ensure that patrols are conducted in key areas. We are also deploying police officers at ports of exit and entry to ensure that no smuggling takes place.”

In 2016, a 33-year-old man was found in possession of 11 kg of gold worth nearly US$500 000 at Plumtree border post. Last year another man was arrested while trying to smuggle 28,5 kg of gold valued at about US$970 000 into Botswana. Weeks later, five cases of individuals attempting to smuggle gold whose value ranged from US$200 000 to US$500 000 were reported at the same border post.

The smuggling scourge is worsening and is becoming increasingly coordinated and sophisticated as the cases brought before the courts have shown.

Last month, the High Court dismissed an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court by nine suspects, including police officers and a magistrate allegedly involved in the theft of nearly $1 million worth of gold which was being kept as an exhibit at Plumtree Police Station.

While addressing journalists recently, Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi spoke against corruption in the justice delivery system and said he was aware of an unnamed criminal syndicate comprising of top magistrates, prosecutors, police officers and immigration officers who systematically conduct corrupt activities, including smuggling the country’s resources.

Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development Polite Kambamura has called for miners to shun corruption and protect the country’s mineral resources.

“We are working together with Fidelity Printers and Refiners to establish what exactly is happening on the ground. Thereafter, we will come up with policy intervention and a cocktail of other responsive measures so as to contain this adverse situation. Mineral resources must benefit our country and everyone should play a part,” he said.

– This story was produced by the Chronicle. It was written as part of Wealth of Nations, a media skills development programme run by the Thomson Reuters Foundation. More information at www.wealth-of-nations.org. The content is the sole responsibility of the author and the publisher