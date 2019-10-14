Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is investigating allegations that the head of Malungudzi High School in Beitbridge East, Mr Tavonga Gwabuya, sexually abused five girls.

Ministry officials, police officers from the Victim Friendly Unit and District Child Protection Committee members are conducting the investigations.

It is alleged that Mr Gwabuya came under fire after one of the victims wrote an anonymous letter to the education ministry seeking the authorities’ intervention.

According to the letter, five girls were allegedly sexually abused by Mr Gwabuya. “I am a student and girl from Malungudzi High School, Beitbridge. I want to complain about the head Mr Gwabuya. He abuses girls at the school.

“He has sex with them. He calls us girls to his office and asks us to sweep his office and one of us is told to go throw away rubbish. He locks the door and starts abusing us if you remain in the office. He says don’t tell people because that will affect his job (sic),” reads part of the letter.

The student said most girls were afraid of visiting Mr Gwabuya’s office or even opening up on his shenanigans.

“We are afraid to go to the office. Please help us we are afraid of Gwabuya,” said the pupil.

When The Chronicle visited the school, some 70km east of the border town on Friday, Mr Gwabuya was not at the school.

Members of the community said they were disturbed by the allegations and urged the authorities to get to he bottom of the problem.

Pupils at the school said Mr Gwabuya was last seen at work on Tuesday, the day the investigators came to the school.

Ward 3 Councillor Gift Munyai said; “I heard about the allegations and went to the school to engage the deputy head who indicated that there were ongoing investigations.

“We eagerly await the verdict. This is disturbing considering that we have pupils who stay alone here,” he said.

The Provincial Education Director, Mr Lifias Masukume confirmed receiving the report yesterday. “We have conducted investigations into the matter and we have sent the findings to our head office for further action. We will stand guided on the way forward,” he said.