Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A TWENTY-YEAR-OLD Harare woman last Friday appeared in court on allegations of assisting her boyfriend rape her eight-year-old neighbour.

Isabel Tangata was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye.

Mrs Mapiye remanded Tangata in custody and advised her to approach the High Court for bail.

The court heard that on an unknown date this year, Tangata took the minor to her house.

It is the State’s case that the minor’s aunt once visited Tangata’s house looking for the minor, but she hid her in a disused room.

The court heard that on a date unknown to the State, Tangata came home from the bar with her boyfriend Arnold Nfpk, who is still at large.

The State further alleges that Nfpk raped the girl while Tangata watched and took no action. The court heard that the following day the girl’s aunt came and took her home that is when she observed her scratching her private parts and observed some injuries.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Tangata’s arrest.