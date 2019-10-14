ZIMBABWE and Nepal were reinstated as Members of the International Cricket Council at a board meeting held in Dubai yesterday.

Zimbabwe will be allowed to take part in the ICC men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in January and the ICC Super League in 2020.

The board meeting was attended by ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani, Zimbabwe Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry and Gerald Mlotshwa, chairman of the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Manohar noted: “I would like to thank the Zimbabwe Sports Minister for her commitment to the reinstatement of Zimbabwe Cricket. Her desire to work in support of Zimbabwe Cricket was clear and she has unconditionally complied with the conditions set down by the ICC Board. Funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will continue to be on a controlled basis as part of a collective effort behind getting the game in Zimbabwe back on an even keel.”

Mukuhlani said: “We are elated to get our membership restored and this marks the beginning of a new, exciting chapter for our cricket, with ZC’s focus now fully back on ensuring our game is thriving, sustainable and financially stable. This would not have been possible without the steadfast support of the ICC and our colleagues from other member boards and we are very grateful to them.”

Zimbabwe was suspended in July after the board violated provisions of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of the ICC constitution “which imposes an obligation on members to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its governance and/or administration for cricket respectively”.

The governing body had also stated that all ICC funding to ZC would be frozen and representative teams from Zimbabwe won’t be able to participate in any ICC events.

Meanwhile, Nepal were also readmitted on a conditional basis. This month, the Central Working Committee’s election was conducted with an Independent Panel supervising it under the ambit of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) constitution, which in turn ensured Nepal’s readmission.

The Asian nation was suspended in 2016 for violating the ICC regulations, which “prohibit government interference and require fair elections”.

Since Nepal’s suspension, ICC has been working closely with the Nepal Advisory Group (NAG), which comprises representatives of CAN, the Nepal government and the broader cricket community to draft a new constitution; one of the major conditions that was set by the ICC to CAN in May 2016 for reinstatement.

“Given the progress made in Nepal, a transition plan will now be developed for the Cricket Association of Nepal to support full compliance with Associate Membership criteria, which will also involve controlled funding,” Manohar said.

The ICC board also confirmed a $30.5 million funding to be allocated for Associate Members for 2020, a 12 percent increase from 2019. The amount would be handed out as per the “Associate Member scorecard competition and grant model”. It will support all forms of the development of the game in 92 nations. — © Cricbuzz