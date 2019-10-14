A little over a month ago we talked about a new threat called simjacker that exploits an inherent flaw in sim cards to spy on people. At that point in time, we revealed that people from 30 countries were exposed to this risk but we never revealed the names of the affected countries since the guys who carried out the study withheld them.

Well, today I’m glad to say that Adaptive Mobile Security has published the list of countries who are at risk of falling victim to simjacker-and also I’m glad that Zimbabwe is not on the list of those countries. Here’s the list of countries where local telecoms operators issue vulnerable sim cards to subscribers:

Africa:

Ivory Coast

Ghana

Benin

Nigeria

Cameroon

Central America:

Mexcio

Guatemala

Belize

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Honduras

Panama

Nicaragua

Costa Rica

South America:

Brazil

Peru

Colombia

Ecuador

Chile

Argentina

Uruguay

Paraguay

Europe:

Italy

Bulgaria

Cyprus

Asia:

Saudi Arabia

Iraq

Lebanon

Palestine

Adaptive Mobile Security mentioned that the only countries they have seen the flaw being exploited are Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. If one wants to test their SIM card and see if it’s vulnerable or not on their own, the researchers have released a special tool for that called “SIMtester”, which you may download and use for free.