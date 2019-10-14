Lovemore Kadzura in Rusape

Manica Diamonds 1-0 ZPC Kariba

MANICA Diamonds’ revival under caretaker coach, Johanisi Nhumwa, continued after they registered another vital win at Vengere yesterday.

Collen Muleya, under pressure, beat his goalkeeper Future Sibanda in the 46th minute.

The defeat for ZPC Kariba complicated their title aspirations after they fell nine points behind leaders CAPS United with eight games remaining.

Both teams were too cautious with their moves in the first half and played a very slow and boring game.

After conceding an own goal at the start of second half, ZPC Kariba upped the game’s tempo in search of an equaliser but to no avail.

In the 52nd minute, Gem Boys’ Stanely Ngala’s shot, from inside the box, was blocked for a corner by Boid Mutukure.

A Nigel Makumbe’s ferocious free kick in the 64th minute rattled the upright post with goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube well beaten.

Nhumwa said he was pleased with the way his boys responded to last week’s defeat at the hands of Tel One.

“We managed to utilise home advantage today. The boys are playing very wel,’’ he said.

“ZPC were pilling the pressure but we managed to absorb it.’’

ZPC Kariba coach, Godfrey Tamirepi, said it was a game they could have won.

“We played well but could not win today. The match was balanced and we failed to utilise our chances, especially in second half,” said Tamirepi.