Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO councillors have resolved to engage students from National University of Science and Technology (Nust) to come up with diaper recycling methods to address increasing levels of litter in the city.

This follows calls by some city fathers to ban the use of disposable diapers which constitute most of the litter.

Some councillors also called for the revival of reusable cotton nappies which are more friendly to the environment.

“NUST students should be engaged to come up with diaper recycling methods since most diapers that are used in the city and country are produced elsewhere. The same diapers do not come with disposal instructions,” said Councillor Rodney Jele of Ward 22.

The councillors however noted that some sick adults also use diapers and as such could not use cotton ones.

“Diapers are also used by adults with health challenges and the diaper brands are coming from outside the country. We should therefore formulate a policy on how diapers should be disposed of,” said Clr Jele.

According to councillors, beverage cans were once a problem in the city until a decision was made to recycle them.

“Most of the refuse in the city comprised of baby diapers and I suggested that a policy be introduced that would ban the use of baby diapers and plastics in the city. Cotton Nappies should be reintroduced and manufacturing companies encouraged and given incentives to produce,” said Ward One Councillor Mlandu Ncube.

Alderman Siboniso Khumalo of Ward 27 supported the recycling of refuse material adding that it would create employment for residents.

“Diapers are now littering the city which is serious cause for concern. Proper management of the use of diapers would create employment as most cotton nappies manufacturing companies have closed,” said Alderman Khumalo.