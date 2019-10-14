ZESA’s online portal introduced last year only allowed you to check a history of your token purchases. The electricity supply authority has now added a number of new features to that portal.
The portal is currently down but beyond just giving you a history of your token purchases it will also now:
- Allow you to calculate how many units you can purchase for certain amounts
- If you applied for a meter you can keep track on whether or not the meter is now available
