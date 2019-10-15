Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Basketball League secretary-general Francis Dube is hoping the new season that got underway at the weekend will be more competitive than the previous campaign.

The season’s opening fixtures were held at Eveline High School, which will rotate with Khanyisile Sports Centre to host this season’s league games.

Dube is a member of the new Bulawayo Basketball Association executive that took office a month ago.

Other executive members are Ernie Noble (president), Geraldine Chibonda (competitions manager), Sinda Mono (technical president), Admire Masirirambi (treasurer), Pretty Tinarwo (women and youths) and Bulelo Mangoma (athletes’ commission).

“It was a good start to the season. All teams fulfilled their fixtures and played quite well. From the first round of action that we witnessed over the weekend, you can tell that we are in for a very exciting season,” said Dube.

“Our main objective as a new executive is to work hand-in-hand with the National Association of Primary Heads (Naph) and National Association of Secondary Heads (Nash) so that we create a vibrant junior basketball system in Bulawayo.”

He appealed to the business community to help his executive grow basketball in the city, saying only a properly funded league can generate interest and help improve the game’s standards in the country.

With defending women’s champions Southern Mavericks inactive, Lakers A, who won the pre-season tournament played the previous weekend, got their campaign up and running with a 62-34 win over Lakers B.

There were also wins for Highlanders, who saw off Divas 25-12, and Nust, who dismissed Angels 40-13.

Mavericks continued their fine form from the pre-season tournament by beating Highlanders 58-39 in the men category’s opening match. Nust A posted an impressive 74-24 victory over Clippers.

Defending men’s champions Giants were inactive.

Results

Women: Lakers A 62-24 Lakers B, DIVAS 12-25 Highlanders, Angels 13-40 Nust

Men: Baseline 33-42 Lakers Boys, Nust A 74-24 Clippers, Mavericks 58-39 Highlanders, Legends 47-33 Oilers – @innocentskizoe