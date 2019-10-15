Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh is excited by his team’s resurgence that has seen it steadily climbing the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table after months of dicing with relegation.

De Jongh, who has been in charge for three league games and a cup encounter, said changes he made to the team have led to the turnaround.

On Sunday, the Dutchman celebrated his third victory when he guided Bosso to a 2-0 win over relegation threatened TelOne at Barbourfields Stadium.

Midfielder Brian Banda scored a sublime goal and in form forward Prince Dube converted a penalty in the last 10 minutes to give Bosso maximum points.

De Jongh started his career at Bosso with a 1-0 win over Dynamos in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup followed by a 2-0 league win over Chicken Inn before last week’s 1-1 stalemate with Herentals to collect seven points from a possible nine.

The win against TelOne moved Highlanders one place up the ladder into 10th place with 35 points from 26 outings.

The possibility of a top eight finish continues to look brighter for Bosso, who have been playing some purposeful football since De Jongh’s arrival.

“I changed lots of things from the moment I came in; from food to training. Everyone knows the rules and they know what to do. It’s my professional approach that has changed things because we want results. This is good for the club,” said De Jongh.

Bosso players now support the man on the ball, are swift in attack and quick to fold into defensive mode. They also get into the opposition box in numbers.

On 35 points, Bosso are just six points from fourth-placed ZPC Kariba, who lost 0-1 to Manica Diamonds.

Highlanders’ next league game is against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium.

ZPC Kariba’s weekend slip left them trailing table-toppers Caps United, who beat Hwange 3-1 to take their points’ tally to 50.

The Green Machine maintained their five-point lead over second-placed FC Platinum, who dislodged Chicken Inn following a 3-1 win over bottom team Yadah. Chicken Inn played to a goalless draw against Black Rhinos.

The Gamecocks are now seven points behind Caps United, who appear to be running away with the title.

Despite registering their fifth consecutive draw in a 0-0 outcome against Ngezi Platinum Stars, Dynamos moved one place up to sixth position with 37 points. They dislodged Triangle United, who were stunned 0-2 by Bulawayo Chiefs.

Triangle are tied on 36 points with Ngezi and Manica Diamonds.

Chiefs’ win lifted them two places up into 15th position tied on 28 points with Hwange, Harare City and TelOne.

Other teams accompanying Chiefs in the bottom four are Mushowani Stars, who lost 2-3 to Harare City to remain on 27 points, Herentals (26) and Yadah on 24 points.

Results

Saturday: Harare City 3-2 Mushowani Stars, Ngezi 0-0 Dynamos, FC Platinum 3-1 Yadah, Black Rhinos 0-0 Chicken Inn

Sunday: Highlanders 2-0 TelOne, Caps United 3-1 Hwange, Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 Triangle United, Manica Diamonds 1-0 ZPC Kariba, Chapungu 1-1 Herentals

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Caps United 26 15 5 6 45 31 14 50

FC Platinum 26 12 9 5 26 12 14 45

Chicken Inn 26 12 7 7 37 20 17 43

ZPC Kariba 26 11 8 7 23 18 5 41

Black Rhinos 26 10 9 7 24 22 2 39

Dynamos 26 8 13 5 23 20 3 37

Ngezi Platinum 26 9 9 8 21 18 3 36

Triangle United 26 10 6 10 34 32 2 36

Manica Diamonds 26 9 9 8 27 25 2 36

Highlanders 26 8 11 7 21 19 2 35

Chapungu 26 8 10 7 27 25 2 34

TelOne 26 5 13 8 20 26 -6 28

Harare City 26 8 4 14 25 32 -7 28

Hwange 26 6 10 10 22 31 -9 28

Bulawayo Chiefs 26 7 7 12 25 39 -14 28

Mushowani Stars 26 6 9 11 28 34 -6 27

Herentals 26 4 14 8 20 28 -8 26

Yadah 26 5 9 12 20 36 -16 24

