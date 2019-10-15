Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

GOALS by former national team defender Zephaniah Ngodzo and Nkosilomusa Khanye enabled former Premiership side Bulawayo City FC to see off Moto Moto 2-0 and go level on 52 points with Southern Region Division One League leaders Talen Vision.

Vision now top the league table by a superior goal difference of three goals, setting a potentially exciting end to the season with five games to go.

City went into the weekend trailing Vision, who had played one game more, by three points and controlled their nerves to outplay the army side in Hwange.

Try Ncube, the City coach, commended his charges for a “hard-fought” victory.

“Obviously we had pressure from this game in hand because we knew that it was a moment which could either make us or break us in terms of the championship race. I must commend my players for this hard-fought win because Moto Moto really gave us a good run. We continue taking each game like a cup final and hope to do better in our next games,” said Ncube.

Third-placed ZPC Hwange were the weekend’s biggest winners after hammering relegation threatened Toronto 6-0. Former Chicken Inn striker Thomas Chimenya bagged a hat-trick for the power generators, with Mostaf Ncube, Fanuel Shoko and ex-Njube Sundowns midfielder Innocent Ndlovu also on target.

Fedrick Phiri cancelled a beauty by Bosso 90’s Donnet Fosho, as Mosi Rovers forced a 1-1 draw at Chinotimba Stadium in Victoria Falls on Saturday to keep their survival chances alive. In an unprecedented move, Mosi Rovers were in action again 24 hours later in the resort town and edged Toronto 2-1, with Andrew Ndlovu and Presley Shuku on target for the winners, and Josphat Muzenda scoring for Toronto.

The four points picked up by Mosi Rovers moved them three places from the bottom of the log into 12th place with 21 points off 24 games in the 15-team league.

Toronto now anchor the table with 18 points from 23 games.

Results

Saturday: Arenel 0-3 Indlovu Iyanyathela, ZPC Hwange 6-0 Toronto, Moto Moto 0-2 Bulawayo City, Mosi Rovers 1-1 Bosso 90, Mainline 0-0 CIWU, Ajax 1-2 Makomo, Binga 1-3 Casmyn

Sunday: Mosi Rovers 2-1 Toronto – @ZililoR