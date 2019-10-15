Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A WOMAN from Bulawayo has been granted a protection order against her husband who allegedly practices karate kicks on her and once stabbed her on the stomach before knocking out her front teeth.

The woman, who is a nurse, pleaded with Western Commonage magistrate Mr Urgent Mvundla to grant her a protection order against her violent husband Rwaringesu Mbengo.

The magistrate granted the application and warned Mbengo that he risked being jailed if he continued to abuse his wife.

The woman said she has been married to Mbengo for five years and her marriage has been a nightmare. She said her husband is violent when he is drunk.

“My husband sometimes uses weapons like knives and karate kicks to hit me. He once pulled off my dreadlocks with his teeth while he was assaulting me. Now I have lost my front teeth because of him. Sometime back, he stabbed me on my stomach when he came home late drunk. I now fear for my life if I continue staying with him,” said Ms Precious Sibanda.

“He also accused me of being a prostitute and sometimes beats our five-year-old child for no reason. I wish the court to assist me because this is affecting him emotionally and physically.

“I wish my husband would stop drinking and assist me in supporting his children because I’m the only one shouldering the burden,” she said. – @sharonbuwe