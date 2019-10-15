Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Women’s Sevens Rugby team finished eighth at the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens tournament in Tunisia at the weekend.

The Lady Cheetahs started on a high note in their group match on Saturday by beating Zambia 12-7. They were then whitewashed 31-0 by South Africa in their second as they struggled to penetrate the Springboks Women’s defence.

The Lady Cheetahs went on to lose 10-5 to Uganda. Their losing streak continued with a 36-5 defeat by Kenya before falling 0-7 to Uganda in a tightly contested game. Zimbabwe then bowed out with a 12-22 defeat to Morocco. The tournament served as qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and South Africa and Kenya gained automatic qualification after emerging as the top two teams.

The Springboks Women beat Kenya 15-14 in the final, while Madagascar took third place after beating Tunisia 5-0. Madagascar and Tunisia can still qualify for the Olympics as they will play in the global repechage tournament in June 2020.Repechage is a practice that allows participants that failed to meet qualifying standards by a small margin to continue to the next and final round of qualification.