A MAN from Bulawayo has been granted a protection order against his violent ex-girlfriend who cut off two of his fingers as she assaulted him for ending their relationship.

Mr Mbongeni Nxumalo (27) from Nketa suburb wept as he begged the court to grant the order and save him from further abuse.

“Your Worship, please save me from this evil woman. I now fear that she might end up killing me because she once stabbed me with a broken bottle. She was aiming at my neck and I blocked her with my hands. My two fingers are now gone,” he said tearfully. Mr Nxumalo told Western Commonage magistrate Mr Urgent Mvundla that his ex- girlfriend Ms Mercy Zhou (23) was bitter that he ended their relationship.

He said Ms Zhou was in the habit of jumping over the precast wall to gain entry to his home to assault him and he has since lost two fingers.

Mr Nxumalo said he was living in fear because of his ex- girlfriend’s violent nature and was also afraid that she might kill him.

“I beg the court to shield me, we are having sleepless nights as she comes making noise and disturbing everyone. She also insults me whenever I meet her and she embarrasses me in front of my friends. I wish to live peacefully,” said Mr Nxumalo.

Last month Mr Nxumalo dragged Ms Zhou to court after she allegedly hit him with a brick on his face. He said he had told her that he no longer loved her and this did not go down well with her.

“She became violent shouting at me asking why I had cut ties with her. I told her that I no longer loved her. She pushed me to the ground and got on top of me holding a brick and attacked me with it. She also punched me all over my face,” said Mr Nxumalo.

Mr Vundla granted the peace order.

Mr Vundla granted the peace order.

He warned Ms Zhou against verbally and physically abusing Mr Nxumalo and told her to move on.